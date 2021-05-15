Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

