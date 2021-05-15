Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $57,520.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.81 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

