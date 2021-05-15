Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 373,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.