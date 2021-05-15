Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 49,897 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.26.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altabancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.