Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$711.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.40. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.81 and a 52-week high of C$19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

