Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to $21.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

