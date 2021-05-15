Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

