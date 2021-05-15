Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

