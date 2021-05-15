Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMBBY. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

AMBBY stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

