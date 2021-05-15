Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Buys $20,910.00 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,131.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $875.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

