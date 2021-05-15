American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

