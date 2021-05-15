American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after buying an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 307,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.