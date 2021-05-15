American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of American International Group worth $177,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

AIG opened at $51.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.