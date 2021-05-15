American International Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AIG opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

