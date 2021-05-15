American Public Education, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

