American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Lowered to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter worth $386,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

