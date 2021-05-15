American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.76. 1,714,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,100. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,033,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,186,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.