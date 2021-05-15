American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

