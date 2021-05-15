American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.21 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

