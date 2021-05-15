Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.26. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $119.40 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.