Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

