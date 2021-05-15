Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amphenol by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 214,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

