Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $17.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

