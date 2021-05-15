Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $12.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 billion and the highest is $12.94 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $177.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average is $259.99. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

