Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARLO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

