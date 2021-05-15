Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.29. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. 441,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.