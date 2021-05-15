Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 549,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,650. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

