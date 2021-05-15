Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

