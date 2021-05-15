Analysts Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,286,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,698. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

