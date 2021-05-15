Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce sales of $91.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $403.93 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

