Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

