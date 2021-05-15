Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.35. Ryder System reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ryder System has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

