Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.05 Million

Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $61.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $240.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.86 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

TechTarget stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 148,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,327. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

