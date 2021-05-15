Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.48. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Strs Ohio increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.