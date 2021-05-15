Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.84. State Street reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. 1,538,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. State Street has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

