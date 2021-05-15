Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) in the last few weeks:
- 5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,037. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.73 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
