Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,037. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.73 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.64. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

