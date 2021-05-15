Analysts Set Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target at $34.88

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $20,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,036 shares during the period.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

