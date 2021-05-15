Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $704.48

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $708.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $25.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $710.40. 1,089,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.