Analysts Set Expectations for SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.50. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,858 shares in the company, valued at $23,999,382.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,785 shares of company stock worth $25,205,792. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

