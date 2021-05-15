Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $46.00

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

