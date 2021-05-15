Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$13.33

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

TSE TA traded up C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$11.36. 455,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,709. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -13.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

