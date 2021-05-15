Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$7.10

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.61. 2,901,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

