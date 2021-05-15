Analyzing Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galaxy Next Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cantaloupe presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Galaxy Next Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.54 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -26.69 Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Galaxy Next Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Galaxy Next Generation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc., a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory. Its customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and others. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Castles Technology. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices. It also provides installation, training, and maintenance services. Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Toccoa, Georgia.

