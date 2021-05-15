Analyzing Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meritor and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Patrick Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80

Meritor currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meritor has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritor and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.63 $245.00 million $1.12 23.73 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.94 $89.57 million $3.85 24.06

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.02% 19.93% 2.86% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Meritor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

