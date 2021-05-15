Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Angi by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

