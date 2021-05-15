Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of -204.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

