ANON (ANON) Price Up 27.3% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, ANON has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $68,782.33 and approximately $49.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00525853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00232067 BTC.

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

