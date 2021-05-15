Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $390.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $393.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.93. 677,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,697. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,528,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Anthem by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

