Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.07.

APO opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $8,192,389.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,032 shares of company stock worth $25,792,528. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

