AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $126.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

